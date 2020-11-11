Small gesture on Veterans Day 2020 comes from Topeka students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s a small gesture but a meaningful one for elementary school students at Logan Elementary in Topeka who spelled out “we love veterans” along the fence line bordering their school property just west of U.S. Highway 24 and Rochester Road.

“We normally do a Veterans Day program, but because of COVID-19 we couldn’t, but we still wanted our kids to do something,” a school official told KSNT. “So we did what we could.”

American Legion Topeka North Post 400 placed the flags at the spot where the students put cups in the fence.

This year 67 fifth grade students helped with the fence, and all of the kids wrote letters to veterans or did art projects