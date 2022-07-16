TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders were called to the scene of a potential plane crash in northeast Shawnee County.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road around 12 p.m. on Saturday. A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy on the scene told 27 News the pilot died.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be taking over the investigation.

27 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.