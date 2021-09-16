Smashing new business coming to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A new business is coming to Topeka, giving people the chance to express their frustrations by breaking things.

Havoc Room is close to opening in central Topeka. It’s a type of rage room, a place that allows you to smash and break things. Rage rooms have become common. In fact, there are a couple here in Kansas but none in the Capital City.

Carrie Correll is the owner and operator of Havoc Room. She came up with the idea as a way for people to do something fun in Topeka.

It is expected to open in October of this year. It’s located at 2600 SW 17th St. in Topeka.

