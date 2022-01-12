Smoke detectors that can save your home

Emergency crews fought a fire in what is believed to be a vacant home at 326 S.W. Tyler Street in Topeka. (KSNT photo/ Photograph by Michael K. Dakota)

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Northeast Kansas has seen a massive amount of fires this week alone, one of those fires being responsible for claiming the life of a 7-year-old boy on Monday.

This is why the Topeka Fire Department partnered with the Red Cross to install smoke detectors in your home for free.

The fire that claimed the 7-year-old boy’s life happened in a home where the smoke detectors present were not functioning anymore.

The Topeka Fire Department’s Public Education Officer Alan Stahl says that these devices are crucial for peoples’ safety. As most fires happen when people are sleeping, this detector could help save your life.

“Over the last 40 years in America, fires have started burning faster because of our furnishings. And so now, you only have three minutes from the time the smoke alarm goes off until you have to be outside the house before it becomes life-threatening inside,” Stahl said.

The free installation program with the Red Cross started in 2012, and since it began they have installed over 1400 smoke detectors in Topeka homes.

If you’re interested in getting one in your home, you can go to this website, or call (785)-368-4000.