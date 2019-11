TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Smoke from a large fire was seen across Topeka early Wednesday afternoon.

Topeka Dispatch told KSNT News a tractor caught fire just before 1 p.m. in the area of Lower Silver Lake Road and Highway 75.

A fire can be seen from the @KSNTNews studios. Topeka Dispatch tells us a tractor is on fire. pic.twitter.com/MTUUCH5OIX — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyKSNT) November 6, 2019

Silver Lake Fire Department is investigating.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.