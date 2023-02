TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, including the Kansas governor’s mansion at Cedar Crest, are currently being threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story.