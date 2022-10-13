TOPEKA (KSNT) – Quick response from the Topeka Fire Department most likely kept the damage to a minimum after crews responded to 321 N.W. Waite Street just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, the estimated damage to the home was $1,500 following a mattress fire. Officials investigating said the cause of the fire was accidental, likely associated with the improper disposal of smoking material.

No injuries were reported and working smoke detectors were not found in the home, according to the fire department.