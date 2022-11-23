TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has found a cause into the deadly apartment fire in North Topeka that killed one man.

Brandon Harries, 42, was originally taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a massive fire at the Woodland Park Apartments on Nov. 10. He died days later because of his injuries, according to the TFD. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to be the cause. A woman was also hospitalized.

Ten apartments were occupied at the time, said Topeka Fire. The damage estimate sits around $1.5 million.