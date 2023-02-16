TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100,000 will be spent fixing a busy road near Lake Sherwood in Topeka.

The Public Works department is planning on construction on Nottingham Road between Southwest 33rd and Southwest 37th. A spokesman for Shawnee County told 27 News that the roads have become cracked and uneven.

“It’s something that Nottingham road, considering the amount of traffic Nottingham carries, it’s a worthwhile project, and it’s a needed project,” said Curt Niehaus the director of Shawnee County Public Works.

Niehaus says one lane will stay open during construction.