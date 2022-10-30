TOPEKA (KSNT) – While smoothies and hot dogs may not be a common combination, this new business is bringing just that to Topeka.

Hot Dog and Smoothie Shack, located at 17th and Wanamaker, is bringing something unique to Top City.

The new business offers a variety of different smoothie flavors like Strawberry Banana and Pina Colada. They also have signature hot dogs like Chicago dogs and more.

Owners Haley Lovelace and Charles Steele say these are restaurant options they’ve wanted to see in Topeka for a long time.

“I enjoy the fact that I got to bring something to Topeka that is not really here,” Lovelace said. “It’s something kind of different.”

The store is now open for business seven days a week. Lovelace adds that they hope to add more menu items very soon.