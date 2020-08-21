SNAP benefits now available for online grocery purchases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas residents are now able to use SNAP benefits on online platforms, the program announced Friday.

SNAP benefits have extended its use to include online grocery shopping at Walmart and on Amazon, giving people a safer way to get the food they need.

“Being able to purchase groceries online is a safe and accessible way for thousands of Kansans to get their groceries during the pandemic,” Durell Gilmore, Kansas Appleseed community organizer, said. “As hunger and hardship increase, online purchasing helps SNAP work even better for Kansans during these uncertain times.”

To purchase groceries online, people can use the SNAP benefit card the same way they would in person. However, the card will not cover delievery fees associated with online purchases.

