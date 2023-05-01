WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s unavoidable. Snapchat’s new artificial intelligence feature is the first chat option when opening the app.

“I think it’s very bad, and I don’t like that it’s there,” said Laura Hay, who has children using Snapchat.

You can ask the bot, called “MyAI,” about anything, and it gives a generated response. But some people are using it for help.

Snapchatter and college student Dana Alwidyan asked her AI,”‘What should I do if I have anxiety?’ or something like that. It would send me like a link of what I should do. And it would help me look at these websites to help with my anxiety.”

The idea of using artificial intelligence as a source of mental support is understandable by many.

“It gives them a voice, right? It gives them someone that they can talk to. I’m not sure what the responses will be. But sometimes when you’re having a rough time, you just need that voice,” said Josh Raiburn, whose daughter uses the app.

Sergeant Jeff Swanson, who supervises Internet Crimes Against Children for the Wichita Police Department, says, “Probably a good 40 to 50% of Snapchat users are under the age of 18.”

Studies show most cases of teen mental health problems go undetected, and only about 30% of teens with depression are getting treatment. Additionally, 50% of college students report below-average mental health.

However, experts don’t believe Snapchat’s new feature is a solution to the issue.

“It’s not a real person. It’s a construct of the computer, but vulnerable persons are going to lose perspective of that fact,” says Licensed Psychologist Dr. Molly Allen.

The biggest concern is the unreliability of the auto-generated response from the technology.

“Even though it’s been programmed not to provide certain information regarding certain subjects, the artificial intelligence will provide information on certain things that it shouldn’t do,” explained Sergeant Swanson.

Many people are still skeptical of the capabilities of AI. User Keandre Thompson said, “I do have a few younger cousins that I wouldn’t want them to be using that.”

“It’s the internet. I don’t trust it very much because you never know what can happen,” said Hay.

Experts remind parents to stay aware of what their child is doing online and who, or what, they are communicating with.