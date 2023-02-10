TOPEKA (KSNT) – Coming up in just less than a week from now, the Shawnee County Career Expo is happening on Thursday, March 16 at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Commissioner for District 2 Kevin Cook said that if you’re interested in applying for a job with the county, you don’t have to wait until the expo to do so.

“We have a lot of openings across many departments and we want everyone to have an opportunity, that if you have an interest in working for Shawnee County, you can come to the Health Department,” Cook said. “It’s right off Macvicar and you can interview with a number of different agencies and departments and find something that might be a great fit for you at Shawnee County.”

The Career Expo will start off at 9 a.m. and ends later on in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

In addition to discussing the expo, he spoke about some of the upcoming events happening at the Stormont Vail Events Center as they just secured new snacks and beverages there.

One of those events, the Topeka Home Show is starting today at the Stormont Vail Events Center starting at 1 p.m. You can purchase tickets before the show for $5 and they will also be sold at the door for $8.

In addition to this event, exactly a week from now, Showtime Boxing is making its way to Top City as well. Tickets can be purchased online and are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

