Shawnee Co. District Attorney provides updates on local cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay shared details Wednesday morning regarding a man charged with assaulting a toddler at a Topeka daycare, and a stalemate in a high-profile murder trial.

Kagay sat down with morning anchor Brittany Moore to discuss the Dana Chandler murder case. He said on top of the trial date being pushed back several times, there is actually no trial date set right now due to continuous pending motions from Chandler’s defense team.

Kagay also talked about the Topeka man facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a 3-year-old at an in-home daycare.