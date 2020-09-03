SNCO health officials meeting weekly to go over coronavirus response in schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department has formed a group of health experts to help make sure educators know what to do in case their school gets a coronavirus case.

The group of doctors and nurses meets with district superintendents and school nurses weekly to answer any questions they may have about how to respond during the pandemic.

“Could be working through a positive case, could be working through a suspected case, could be looking at an athletic team, could be a question related to mitigation strategies that Shawnee County has,” Chris Tuck, an RN, MSRN, and former school nurse in Topeka said.

Officials looked at national health recommendations from places like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC, and what other school districts across the country are doing.

Local pediatrician Dennis Cooley said those recommendations helped the group come up with what he says are the safest reopening plans for schools in Shawnee County.

“We’ve reviewed them, we make recommendations to ’em, they were very receptive to our recommendations. And as a result, I feel that the reopening plans that our district have, have been very good. I think that they’re as good as any in the country quite frankly,” Cooley said.

Silver Lake schools in the 372 district already had to switch back to virtual learning after staff members tested positive for the virus.

And as more schools continue to open for the school year, health officials also have another goal with the weekly meetings.

“We are trying to create as much consistency across the county between all the public schools and all the private schools. As that will certainly help keep our students and staff healthy as they’re coming to school every day,” Tuck said.

Those health officials will continue to meet weekly throughout the year to help schools in Shawnee County with how they respond to the coronavirus.

