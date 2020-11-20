SNEAK PEEK: Topeka Zoo testing ‘Zoo Lights’ ahead of Black Friday opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is getting ready to launch its new Zoo Lights event.

Zoo staff have been testing lighting displays through out the week ahead of the Black Friday launch.

Zoo Lights is a new, walk-through holiday light display spread out across the Topeka Zoo grounds. Development Manager Shelby Revelle said they’re excited to give families a new holiday tradition.

“There’s the lights, the displays,” Revelle said. “Santa’s here every night. We’re selling nuts, hot chocolate. It’s just a really fun holiday experience.”

Revelle admitted launching a new event during the pandemic hasn’t been easy; however, she said they have new safety procedures that they are confident will allow them to host a safe event.

“There are limited tickets, every thirty minutes, through out the entirety of the event just to keep it not even close to our capacity limit,” Revelle said. “Also, the mask thing is new. Typically, it’s indoors but now the requirement is outdoors when you are here at the Topeka Zoo.”

Revelle said they will be allowing 250 people to enter Zoo Lights every 30 minutes. Tickets must be bought in advance. You can buy the tickets by clicking here.

Once inside, visitors can take as much time as they like to walk through the display.

Zoo Lights opens on Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 30, but is closed Christmas Day.