TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Metropolitan Topeka Airport announced July 28 that it is hiring Curtis Sneden as Director of Economic Development.

Sneden brings experience from his tenure as president of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and as a real estate attorney for Payless ShoeSource, according to a press release from the Topeka Metropolitan Airport Authority.

“After an extensive and focused search for a director of economic development, the MTAA Board is excited to select a candidate of the caliber of Curtis Sneden,” President of the MTAA Eric Johnson said. “I was pleased with the depth and quality of candidates who applied for the position, which included national candidates with substantial experience in economic development. Curtis stood above them all as a valued leader of this community who achieved remarkable successes during his tenure with the GTP. We are extremely excited to welcome him to the MTAA.”