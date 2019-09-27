Snoop Dogg set to perform at KU’s Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A big name artist will be on the University of Kansas’ campus in October for the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog.

KU announced on Friday that Snoop Dogg, a well-known rapper, will be performing live at the event that kicks off their basketball season on October 4.

Late Night in the Phog is an annual event that features music by the KU pep band, routines from the spirit squad and dance teams, skits by the basketball teams, highlight videos and this year, a performance by Snoop Dogg.

The event is free to the public. Doors open to KU students at 4:30 p.m. and to the public at 5:00 p.m.

Before Late Night, KU will be hosting its 4th annual Phog fest. It will take place in front of Allen Field House, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.

Activities include Hawk Zone, radio remotes, music, food trucks, giveaways and much more. Click here for more details.

The day’s schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. – Phog Fest starts on the lawn east of Allen Fieldhouse

1 p.m. – Booth Family Hall of Athletics closes

2 p.m. – DeBruce Center closes

4 p.m. – Phog Fest closes

4:30 p.m. – Student doors open

5 p.m. – General public doors open

6:30 p.m. – Start of Late Night in the Phog

The university said fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to Just Food of Douglas County.