TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday night’s snow caused more than hazardous road conditions. For one thrift store, it destroyed much of its inventory.

God’s Storehouse in Topeka this year has helped clothed more than 1,600 people and furnish more than 260 homes. With the high demand in help comes a high amount of inventory. Since August, the nonprofit has used a tent outside its storefront to help hold its furniture until they get the ball rolling on an expansion build for a new storefront. But on Saturday night, heavy snow caused that tent to collapse.

“We do the best we can,” God’s Storehouse Operations Manger Nate Kloos said. We try to be creative, and this was one of the answers for this year, and we hoped it would get us further along. But unfortunately it didn’t, and this is just a big part of our budget right now, our furniture department.”

While management can’t put an exact dollar amount on the loss yet, it’s a setback they can’t afford as they move forward with a planned expansion.

“This was kind of our band-aid to our build, to the expansion we’re just getting ready to step into,” God’s Storehouse General Manager Michael Kloos said. “This was kind of the band-aid to that. Now the band-aid’s been ripped off and we’re asking okay what’s next.”

So what are the next steps? Michael Kloos says one option is getting help from the community.

“We need help, we need help from the community and space, preservation for that piece but also financially,” Michael Kloos said. “There’s a need to help us build.”

While the loss of the tent is a burden, it’s the long-term affect that Nate Kloos is more so worried about.

“It’s more future that it affects us because we’re losing the ability to sustain our workers with this,” Nate Kloos said. “We lost almost 5,000 square feet of retail space that helps us support our cause.”

If you would like to help out God’s Storehouse during this unfortunate time, the nonprofit is accepting donations through a GoFundMe account.