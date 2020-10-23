Snow days during a pandemic: Local school districts rollout their plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Schools have learned to adapt more than ever during this pandemic so that students can continue learning.

Now, they’re deciding how they’ll adapt snow days.

The Silver Lake, Shawnee Heights, and Geary County school districts will have a remote learning day in the event of inclement weather, instead of a traditional snow day with no work.

Leaders in the Topeka Public Schools District are meeting on November 5 to come up with a plan.

Officials in The Manhattan-Ogden District are discussing potential plans as of Friday evening, and have not made any decisions yet.

Silver Lake’s Superintendent Tim Hallacy explained why they’re looking to reduce the number of snow days.

“That fourth quarter not being here, having students work person to person with their teacher every day, we lost a little ground. And we need to make that up and by reducing snow days and disruptions to the teaching-learning process, that’ll help us do that,” Hallacy said.

If bad weather is expected, Hallacy said students will take home their chrome books and learn at home.

If snow happens without notice and students can’t get their Chromebooks in time, snow days will look a lot more normal, and students will not be expected to have a virtual learning day.