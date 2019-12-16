Snow delays 10th street construction in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topekans can get two more days of use out of a main road, although covered in snow, thanks to winter weather.

City crews were supposed to begin construction on Southwest 10th Street from Fairlawn to Wanamaker Road Monday morning. Due to snow-covered roads, the city reports it will delay the project until Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The city is completely redoing the road, so starting Wednesday Topekans will have to find a different way around. They will replace the sidewalk, road, and the storm sewers. The project is scheduled to be completed next year.