Snow removal rules for local towns

The snow in northeast Kansas has mostly stopped, so now it’s time to start thinking about shoveling your sidewalks.
KSNT News looked up rules for some of our local towns.
- Topeka: You must have your sidewalks shoveled 48 hours after the snow event.
- Manhattan: You must have your sidewalks shoveled 36 hours after the snow event.
- Emporia: You must have your sidewalks shoveled 5 hours after the snow event. If the snow happened overnight, you have 5 hours after sunrise.
If you live in Manhattan and physically can’t shovel the snow yourself, the Flint Hills Volunteer Center has a program that you can sign up for called Neighbors Helping Neighbors. If you want to volunteer to help, you can sign up there as well or call (785) 776-7787.
We did not find any time rules for Junction City. However, people are responsible for their own sidewalks.