BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — No injuries were reported after a holiday express train caught fire Tuesday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the call went out just after 8:30 p.m. that the engine had caught fire on the Snowglobe Express Train from Baldwin City, just across the county line into Franklin County.

Operators were able to stop the train and the sheriff’s office said no passengers were in danger.

First responders are working on arranging transportation for the passengers on the train.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The train was reported to be on the move again using the rear engine around 10 p.m.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

The Snowglobe Express is a 12 mile Christmas train ride that takes passengers from the Baldwin City Train Depot to the magical world of Snowglobe where Santa’s herd of reindeer live.