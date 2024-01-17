JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – On Tuesday, a man from Junction City was taken to an area hospital after his snowplow rolled over in Geary County.

At 1:14 a.m., the 41-year-old man from Junction City was plowing the 300 block of K244. The rear tires of the truck started to slide on the snow and into the ditch. The truck then rolled over, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.

