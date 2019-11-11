Snowy conditions shut down Emporia Veterans Day parade

A view on Veterans Day over Emporia State University via KSNT’s WeatherCam Network.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Organizers in Emporia canceled their Veterans Day parade Monday morning due to snowy weather moving into the area.

The city that officially founded the federal holiday for service members relocated its memorial service indoors to avoid the winter conditions.

Emporia’s recognizance for veterans extends beyond the federal holiday into a full monthlong “All Veterans Tribute,” including:

A presentation on veteran healthcare by Newman Regional health at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An All Veterans Show at 7 p.m. Friday in the Albert Taylor Hall at Emporia State University.

A Veteran Artists Exhibit in ESB Financial from Nov. 22 to 30.

