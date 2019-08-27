SNSO creates drug enforcement task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a new drug enforcement task force Tuesday. The sheriff’s office will be partnering with seven local organizations to focus on illegal drug sales, distribution and related crimes in the county.

The sheriff’s office said the main goal of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force is to create a centralized network that provides a collaborative and innovative working environment to stop illegal drug distribution within Shawnee County.

Partnering agencies include: