Social media campaign celebrates Kansas’ 160th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNST) – A social media campaign launched by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism hopes to honor the Sunflower State on its 160th birthday.
“This celebration is a way for everyone to share in a toast to our state on its 160th birthday,” said Bridgette Jobe, Kansas Director of Tourism. “Kansas is full of rich history, unique destinations, and beautiful wildlife and scenery. The ‘To The Stars’ format allows flexibility and creativity in sharing what makes Kansas special to each individual.”
Everyone, near and far, are invited to participate by sharing photos and videos to social media platforms and tagging your media #ToTheStarsKS.
Kansas Tourism launched the tagline in June 2020 in tribute to the state’s motto, Ad Astra Per Aspera. The Latin phrase means “to the stars through difficulties”.
The Kansas Department of Tourism has offered these guidelines while sharing your photos and videos.
- Choose a photo or video of a beloved Kansas trait, person, historical figure, place, or anything that makes Kansas special. Be creative!
- Create a post on your social media channels using “To The ________” (insert your word/person/place/trait here). Examples: “To The Beautiful!” or “To The Kaw River!”
- Continue the post with more details about what you’re celebrating, what Kansas means to you, or why you chose your word. Example: “Today I’m celebrating the state with the best sunsets anywhere! #ToTheStarsKS”
- Use #ToTheStarsKS with every post.