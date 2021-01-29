Social media campaign celebrates Kansas’ 160th birthday

The Sunflower Trails at Peterson Farm Brothers, in Lindsborg, Kansas, are in full bloom. The 2020 estimated bloom is from Aug. 26, to Sept. 17.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNST) – A social media campaign launched by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism hopes to honor the Sunflower State on its 160th birthday.

Happy #KansasDay!



On this day in 1861, Kansas entered the union and became the 34th state. Here's to 160 years of Kansas pride! pic.twitter.com/Cly4vPGTOG — Kansas.gov (@ksgovernment) January 29, 2021

“This celebration is a way for everyone to share in a toast to our state on its 160th birthday,” said Bridgette Jobe, Kansas Director of Tourism. “Kansas is full of rich history, unique destinations, and beautiful wildlife and scenery. The ‘To The Stars’ format allows flexibility and creativity in sharing what makes Kansas special to each individual.”

Everyone, near and far, are invited to participate by sharing photos and videos to social media platforms and tagging your media #ToTheStarsKS.

Kansas Tourism launched the tagline in June 2020 in tribute to the state’s motto, Ad Astra Per Aspera. The Latin phrase means “to the stars through difficulties”.

The Kansas Department of Tourism has offered these guidelines while sharing your photos and videos.