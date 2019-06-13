SOLD OUT: 7,500 tickets in to win Topeka's St. Jude Dream Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - All tickets for a chance to win Topeka's St. Jude Dream Home have officially been sold, and 7,500 people now have a chance at the house.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital spokeswoman Lydia Chapman confirmed Thursday around noon that all tickets have been reserved for the Dream Home. Several of those 7,500 tickets will be drawn for extra prizes tonight on KSNT News, but only one will get a brand new home.

The 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath and approximately 3600-square-foot house is valued at $485,000. A local St.Jude patient also had the chance to help decorate the home.

All proceeds go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which helps children fight serious illnesses like cancer at no cost to the parents.

