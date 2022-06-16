TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final tickets for a chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway are gone.

One week ago, there were less than 500 tickets left for the house built by Drippé Homes valued at $500,000. The sale of the four-bedroom, 3 bath, 2,800-square-foot home will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The house features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar, and walk-in closets.

7,000 tickets were sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets went on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

For the past five years, 27 News has partnered with St. Jude to raffle off a new home in the Topeka community with all proceeds going directly back to the hospital.