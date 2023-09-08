TOPEKA (KSNT) – Advisors Excel will move its headquarters to West Ridge Mall, the company announced Friday.

The owners of Topeka’s Advisors Excel, Cody Foster and David Callanan, have purchased the mall with hopes to revitalize it by creating a space that incorporates both retail stores and corporate offices, the company said in a news release.

“This is a great opportunity for us to, first and foremost, create a space for our team that will help us better serve our financial advisors and, second, improve a retail and entertainment space in our community that will benefit everyone, from tenants to shoppers,” said Foster. “We think West Ridge Mall can once again become a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.”

Advisors Excel plans to evaluate what repairs and improvements need to be made and develop a plan to put in place based on priority. The company wants to retain all current mall employees and management for a smooth transition. New tenants will be sought in the near future to fill up the mall’s empty spaces.

“This development couldn’t be better news for Topeka, and it hits at the right time,” said Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik. “West Ridge Mall is a critical community asset to a major retail corridor and our capital city region.”

West Ridge has changed hands over the last several years as it has had trouble maintaining vendors.

Advisors Excel, which is currently headquartered at 29th and Fairlawn, is one of Topeka’s largest employers. It recently opened a complex at Huntoon and Gage, to support the expanding business.