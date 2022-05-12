FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Have you ever seen military personnel try to cross a lake in cardboard boxes held together only by duct tape? If the answer is no, then you’re in luck.

Teams of soldiers from Fort Riley will be working together to race against each other across Moon Lake on Friday, May 13 as part of “Sobriety Floats Your Boat.” The event is held to recognize soldiers who live the Army values and continuously display low risk in alcohol and drug choices.

Each team will have four soldiers apiece who will have to construct a boat out of nothing but cardboard and duct tape. They will have from 8:30 a.m. to noon to build their boats at which point they will then have to take to the water in a helter-skelter race. Many of the teams will decorate their boats for the race and even wear costumes or set their team to a specific theme for the day.

A representative of Fort Riley told 27 News most teams do not make it to the end of the race successfully. Those who do keep the secret of building a stable boat to themselves.

“Sometimes just getting one across the finish line is a feat in and of itself,” said Jennifer James, Public Affairs Specialist with Fort Riley.

The boat race is open to the public. To see highlights from 2021’s race on YouTube, click here.