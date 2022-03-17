FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Residents near Fort Riley, especially those in the towns of Riley and Milford, are being warned to expect large amounts of noise Saturday and Sunday due to an airborne training exercise.

Part of the Nebraska Army National Guard, the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, will be conducting their annual training at Fort Riley with an air drop on March 19. It will involve four passes by aircraft, dropping a total of 160 soldiers. The aircraft will be flying low near Riley and Milford and will create increased noise over the area. The training is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

The 134th Infantry from Nebraska is an airborne infantry battalion was activated in 2019. The soldiers are conducting their annual training at Fort Riley this month.

Access to Fort Riley’s training areas is restricted and, for safety reasons, spectators will not be allowed access to the drop zone. Those planning to visit Fort Riley’s outdoor recreation areas should go here to verify what training areas are closed to activities this weekend.