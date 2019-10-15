Sole Kansas Democrat drops from 2nd District congressional race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Democratic candidate running for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District announced on Tuesday that she will be dropping out of the race.

Abbie Hodgson announced her campaign in July seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to challenge Rep. Steve Watkins in Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, but dropped out just three months later.

Hodgson said there was “no viable path forward” for her campaign and could not raise the money required to flip the seat in 2020.

Even though her campaign did not end the way she planned, Hodgson expressed her gratitude for those she encountered while on the trail.

“I am grateful for the experience and the support I received from so many people,” she said. “At a time when it is easy to feel cynical about politics, the stories I heard from voters during my travels throughout the 2nd Congressional District strengthened my belief in people. I met individuals committed to developing thriving small towns, improving economic prosperity for all Kansans, cultivating civil conversation on a national level, and addressing the issue of global climate change.”

She noted that she has no immediate plans following her campaign, but intends to continue to work to improve the lives of Kansans in some capacity.

This move by Hodgson left the Democratic party without a candidate in the race, making Watkins and Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner the two remaining candidates in the race.