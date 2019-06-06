Sole Reason giving away hundreds of kids' sneakers at Topeka Boys & Girls Club

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local man is helping Topeka kids stay on their feet by giving away hundreds of shoes for his charity project.

Sole Reason founder Jerry Hudgins plans to give between 350 and 500 pairs of sneakers away on June 18 at the Boys & Girls Club at Southwest Adams Street. Hudgins said the giveaway will be between 1 to 5 p.m.

With the motto "putting sneakers on their feet and smiles on their faces," Sole Reason has given away over 3,000 pairs of shoes to local children in the past two years. KSNT recognized Hudgins for his work with the Jefferson Award.

Sole Reason is also organizing a golf tournament, "Get Teed Off For Kids," at Cypress Ridge Golf Course as a fundraiser for more shoe giveaways. Prizes include a chance to win an autographed Devonte Graham jersey.

