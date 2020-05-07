Some churches to reopen after meeting with Mayor De La Isla

Known as The Lighted Cross Church, Excelsior Lutheran Church near Wilson, Kan., is dark, Friday, April 10, 2020. The church is not holding their normal Good Friday service during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka churches are free to open as long as they follow social distancing and reopening guidelines, according to Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

Catholic priests of Topeka met with Mayor De La Isla Thursday to discuss county restrictions for holding in-person mass. The mayor said there would be no additional restrictions for opening outside of normal precautions.

The priests met a second time after the meeting to discuss their individual plans to reopen churches, and each parish will have its own system to “reduce capacity and keep proper distancing,” according to Father Greg Hammes. He also said most of the churches decided to plan to open for public masses the weekend of May 16-17.

Topeka Bible Church announced they are planning to open June 7, as long as state guidelines still permit it.