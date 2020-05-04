Some Democratic voters claim they never received primary ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary results were released on Sunday morning.

The Kansas Democratic Party said they set a record for participation with 146,873 ballots, which is about 35% of Kansas democrats.

This year, the Kansas Democrats did the election completely by mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.

But, the president of the Young Shawnee County Democrats, Abbey Killinger, said the mail-in ballots didn’t go out to every registered Democrat.

Including a list of 100 people that have come forward to the group who say they believed they did everything they were supposed to, to get a ballot

“We want this mail-in ballot process to continue to happen, but we just can’t accept the fact that people aren’t given a ballot, or aren’t given a chance to fill out a ballot,” Killinger said.

The chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, Vicki Hiatt, says they want to make the mail-in ballot process as easy as possible for future elections.

“It’s not a perfect system and we work with a lot of different moving parts in this. Secretary of state’s office, the DNC, post office,” Hiatt said. “So yeah, we want to tighten that up, but I think it’s a learning experience.”

Hiatt says she hasn’t talked to the Young Shawnee County Democrats about voters who never got a mail-in ballot, but says she’d be happy to sit down and look at that list to figure out how to make the mail-in system better.