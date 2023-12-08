OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A change in requirements for physical education classes at Kansas high schools isn’t sitting well with everyone.

One Johnson County school district voted to adopt changes, reducing mandatory credits tied to gym classes and other courses tied to physical activity and exercise.

Instead, a stronger emphasis on advanced science and math classes will go into effect in the Shawnee Mission School District, beginning with next year’s high school freshman.

A Shawnee Mission School District committee of 25 people recommended this move to the district’s school board by only one vote. The decision is meant to match new guidelines set by Kansas education leaders, which were adopted in February.

Presently, physical education classes serve as one credit toward a student’s graduation. Under the new approach, that would be reduced to one half-credit.

The benefits of physical education should remain in the forefront, according to those who don’t approve of Shawnee Mission’s decision to align with the state guidelines.

Brian Vesta, a physical education teacher at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, voiced his disapproval at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Vesta emphasized the benefits of physical exercise and its benefits for a young person’s mental health. Vesta told the board this will affect more than just varsity athletes.

“Students who prefer to be sedentary, students who prefer to avoid social interactions and the students who don’t think they want to do anything active are the students who are more affected and impacted by reducing PE requirements,” Vesta said.

Earlier this year, the Kansas State Department of Education made this recommendation to school districts, placing a higher emphasis on advanced math and science courses.

Dr. Darren Dennis, SMSD’s chief academic officer, said the district’s five high schools will still require physical education classes for those who are interested, but they’ll hold a lower priority.

“We have not reduced or eliminated any classes at all. Any student who wants to take physical education is welcome to do so with as many credits as they can fit into their schedule,” Dennis said. “Whatever it is students are interested in, we want them to have as many opportunities as they can to pursue that.”

Roughly 8,000 high schoolers call this district home. This new plan won’t affect students until next year’s high school freshmen enroll.