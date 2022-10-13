TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners and many other county departments will be moving to a new location permanently in two weeks.

Human resources, Information Technology, Audit Finance and the County Counselor will be joining commissioners in a new office space at 707 SE Quincy St. The county says the move will only take about a week since it is just across the street from where they are right now. The good news here, traffic on Quincy St. will run just as normal.

The County says, it paid $750,000 for this new space with money it received during the pandemic.

“In January every year, we have a meeting where we elect a new Chair, new Vice Chair and one of the things we do is adopt an organizational resolution,” said Jim Crowl, Shawnee County Counselor. “So, what I have before you today is simply an amendment to that organizational resolution that was adopted last January.”

Shawnee County Commissioners will have one more meeting in their current location next Thursday, Oct. 20. Then, they will resume meetings in their new building two weeks from today. They say this move will provide more space for the Shawnee County courts and the District Attorney’s office.