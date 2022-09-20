RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires.

The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured tires totaled $3,000.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.