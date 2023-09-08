TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Forge Young Talent is gearing up to celebrate its annual Forgefest with a new twist this year.

Rhett Flood and Fatima Luthi with Forge Young Talent joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak with Dane and Katie about the event.

This year, the event will be taking the form of a rooftop party! There will be a DJ, a live band performance, food, a beer garden and tons of activities for people to participate in.

The event is coming up on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the rooftop of the Crosby Place parking lot. Also, no money is required to get entrance into the event.

Forge wants as many people to attend as possible, but they need people to register! You can click here to do so now. For more information about the event, you can watch the full interview above.