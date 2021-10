HOLTON (KSNT)- Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after being hit in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant on Tuesday.

The Holton Police Chief Steve Frederick said someone at the Holton Sonic was attempting to adjust in the parking stall. Instead of hitting the break, they hit the accelerator. Two employees were injured and both were transported to the hospital.

The individual responsible for the incident was not taken by the police.

This is still under investigation.