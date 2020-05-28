‘Sorry, not sorry’: Wedding video company denies Topeka native’s refund after fiancé’s death

Editor’s Note: If you have any information regarding Copper Stallion Media, please email Noah.Ochsner@KSNT.com.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A Topeka native was left stunned after his fiancé’s death turned into an online fight with a video company refusing to refund him.

Justin Montney was set to walk down the aisle in May to marry his college sweetheart, Alexis Wyatt.

“I mean, Alexis was just like a really kind-hearted person that really just wanted to put her best foot forward and care for people,” Montney said. “She wanted to be an English teacher potentially at Washburn High School.”

But tragedy struck when Alexis died in a car crash in eastern Colorado on Feb. 3. Montney recalled the moment he learned his fiancé was dead.

“I was sitting at home and I got a call from her mom and I said ‘No way,’ I couldn’t believe it,” Montney said. “I just sat there, like ‘No way,’ I couldn’t believe it, and I spent the whole day thinking ‘Oh she will be home soon, she’ll be home soon.’ When I got that call, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

While picking up the pieces, he began to contact the vendors for his wedding to inform them that special day wouldn’t be happening. Most companies responded with condolences and offered refunds. One company, Copper Stallion Media, refused.

The company charged Justin $1,800 upfront and cited a no-refund policy in their contract, which is a standard practice in the wedding video industry. It’s not the refund that has Montney making national headlines, but the way the company has responded to his request for a refund on social media.

In emails provided to KSNT News, the company told Montney that he could use their services “at a later time whenever you do decide to ever get married.”

After receiving this email, Justin along with his friends and family began to post about their encounter with the company on Facebook and leaving reviews on TheKnot.com an “all-in-one” wedding planning site.

Then on May 23, the videography company posted on Facebook.

“Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding in Colorado Springs,” the company wrote. “After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund, we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry, not sorry.”

Copper Stallion Media has not responded to multiple requests for comment from KSNT News. The company’s website is no longer active and it has taken down its Facebook page. The Knot has also removed the company’s profile.

Now, Justin is just holding tight to the memories of the girl he gave his heart to.

“You know even though we were opposites in some ways, we brought out the best in each other,” Justin said.

This story is developing. KSNT News will continue to bring updates as they come. If you have any information about Copper Stallion Media that you would like to share please email Noah.Ochsner@KSNT.com.