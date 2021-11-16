SOS Holiday Drive helping victims of violence, abuse in Emporia and surrounding area

EMPORIA (KSNT) – SOS, a non-profit in Emporia, is looking for help with its annual Holiday Drive which helps individuals and families who are the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse or neglect in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Morris and Osage counties.
During the Holiday Drive, SOS partners with community members willing to “adopt” a family or individual by providing some basic needs and gifts for the holidays.
Community Relations Coordinator Kari Wedel said the drive helps to relieve some of the stress and anxiety that the holidays can bring.
“There is so much trauma that they are going through,” said Wedel. “The additional stress of the holidays can really be too much, and a lot of them are also having financial hardships, so this is our way to give back.”
SOS sits down with their clients to put together a wish list for the holidays every year. The list will include their basic needs, genders, ages, sizes and some of their favorite things.
While there will be some toys and non-essential gifts, a lot of the list will include things like:
- Winter clothes
- Bedding
- Towels
- Small appliances
- Pots and pans
- Hygiene items
- Gift cards for food/gas
- Car seat or portable crib
People interested in “adopting” a family/individual or who wish to donate money for gifts this holiday season can email info@soskansas.com or call at 620-343-8799 with the details below:
- Your Name or Organization’s Name: _______________________
- Contact Person: _______________________
- Email Address: ________________________
- Phone Number: ______________________
- Family Size:
- Parent & _____ child/children
- Children only: _____ child/children
- Adult only: _____ adult/adults
- Any other preferences can be listed here: _______________________
People who don’t want to adopt an individual/family but are still interested in helping can:
- Donate cash, gift cards for grocery/restaurants, gas cards
- Purchase an item off of the SOS Christmas List