SOS Holiday Drive helping victims of violence, abuse in Emporia and surrounding area

EMPORIA (KSNT) – SOS, a non-profit in Emporia, is looking for help with its annual Holiday Drive which helps individuals and families who are the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse or neglect in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Morris and Osage counties.

During the Holiday Drive, SOS partners with community members willing to “adopt” a family or individual by providing some basic needs and gifts for the holidays.

Community Relations Coordinator Kari Wedel said the drive helps to relieve some of the stress and anxiety that the holidays can bring.

“There is so much trauma that they are going through,” said Wedel. “The additional stress of the holidays can really be too much, and a lot of them are also having financial hardships, so this is our way to give back.”

SOS sits down with their clients to put together a wish list for the holidays every year. The list will include their basic needs, genders, ages, sizes and some of their favorite things.​

While there will be some toys and non-essential gifts, a lot of the list will include things like:

Winter clothes

Bedding

Towels

Small appliances

Pots and pans

Hygiene items

Gift cards for food/gas

Car seat or portable crib

People interested in “adopting” a family/individual or who wish to donate money for gifts this holiday season can email info@soskansas.com or call at 620-343-8799 with the details below:

Your Name or Organization’s Name: _______________________

Contact Person: _______________________

Email Address: ________________________

Phone Number: ______________________

Family Size: Parent & _____ child/children Children only: _____ child/children Adult only: _____ adult/adults Any other preferences can be listed here: _______________________



People who don’t want to adopt an individual/family but are still interested in helping can: