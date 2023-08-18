COFFEY CO. (KSNT) — A nonprofit organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrating the reopening of one of its facilities and the expansion of the services it provides.

SOS reopened its Child Advocacy Center (CAC), which provides a child-friendly, neutral facility in which to interview children involved in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect, according to a press release from SOS spokeswoman Cara Codney. It receives referrals from law enforcement or the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to record interviews with children who may have suffered from a crime to use to prosecute those responsible. The CAC also makes victim-centered decisions and provides support to victims and caregivers during each case.

“I am extremely grateful for the continued help from Burlington Police Chief Doug Jones and Lieutenant Detective Garen Honn of the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office,” SOS Executive Director Connie Cahoone said in a press release. “Without these gentleman, this endeavor would not have been possible.”

In addition to providing services that help law enforcement investigate criminal cases, SOS provides resources to people in Coffey County who have experience sexual and domestic violence, as well as services to those who have experienced stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. According to the press release, the reopening of the Coffey County CAC allows SOS to better serve children who have been abused and neglected.

The SOS Outreach Office and CAC is at 107 S. Sixth Street in Burlington. You can learn more about SOS Kansas at their website or by emailing info@soskansas.com.

Anyone who has been affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect can call 1-800-825-1295 or text SOSKS to 847411 anytime to confidentially speak with an advocate.