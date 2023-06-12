EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The 2023 SOS Strong Campaign begins its fight against sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and child abuse.

This annual fundraiser aims to highlight positive male role models who embody strength, community leadership and fatherhood.

The campaign emphasizes that abuse is not only a women’s problem, but that affects everyone. Organization leaders say a strong male character has a ripple effect, benefiting families, schools and communities. Each ambassador aims to raise $1,000 to raise awareness and support SOS programs.

Tagan Trahoon, a member of the SOS Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of trust for individuals coming from situations of domestic violence, stalking, abuse, or neglect.

“When you’re coming from a situation of domestic violence, stalking, abuse, neglect or whatever it may be, trust is hard,” Trahoon said. “You’ll never find a more trustworthy group of people than the people in this office, in this building, who just really want to make your life better, they want to be there for you, they want to be that person you can lean on.”

The SOS team is committed to improving lives and being a reliable support system.

The SOS Strong Campaign showcases men and individuals who demonstrate leadership, provide community support, and are dedicated to combating sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, and child abuse.