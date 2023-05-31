EMPORIA (KSNT) – Service Education Advocacy (SOS) of Emporia will hold its annual Strong campaign on June 15 dedicated to helping stop domestic and sexual violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.

SOS is a fundraiser started in 2015 to highlight positive masculine role models, examples of strength, community leadership and fatherhood, according to a press release from SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney.

SOS ambassadors help by bringing awareness to these issues by raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs. SOS ambassadors take a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, not engage in acts of violence and use their voice to speak up for what’s right, according to the press release.

SOS Strong will run from June 15 to July 20. SOS Strong ambassadors will be announced at the Kickoff event June 12 at the SOS Community Advocacy and Service Complex at 1420 C of E Drive. The SOS Strong Awards Celebration will be held at 5 p.m. at the Radius Brewing Company at 610 Merchant Street.

Information about events and activities can be found on SOS’s Facebook page and other social media @soskansas. To donate towards SOS Strong ambassador’s goals, visit soskansas.com/sos-strong. Donations can also be sent through Venmo to @SOS-CVEC by including the ambassador’s name in the comment.

Checks can also be donated to SOS at 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6, Emporia. Ambassador names should be included in the memo field if donating by check.