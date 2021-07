LAWRENCE (KSNT) – ESPN is reporting that potential second-round pick Ochai Agbaji will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the University of Kansas for his senior season.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday.

Last Friday, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson announced he also will return to KU for his redshirt-sophomore season in 2021-22. Wilson had declared for the NBA Draft in April and announced his return last week.