TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of an early morning shooting in south Topeka.

According to the TPD, the victim is Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka. The investigation into the situation leading up to his death is ongoing.

Around 10:08 a.m. on Sept. 30, officers with the TPD were sent to the Meadowlark Apartments, located at 1621 SW 37th Terrace after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one individual dead and another believed to be suffering non-threatening injuries. The injured individual was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.