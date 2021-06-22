South Topeka businesses look to cash in on Stampede, air show attendees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tens of thousands of people are heading to Topeka this week. Two events across the road from each other have local companies preparing for an increase in customers.

As campgrounds at Country Stampede are starting to fill up, people are venturing out into town for a meal or to go shopping.

“Well we have additional personnel, they’re on standby. We’ll just see how it goes, every event’s different. I think this one will be larger than normal,” said John Benson, owner of John’s Pauline Food Cetner.

Benson made sure to stock up on a few things in particular.

“Ice, every store runs out of ice. And beer, pop, snacks,” he said.

Happy Basset Barrel House opened during the pandemic, so employees are glad to see big events bringing people to the area.

“Just being in the general area, being in south Topeka, there’s going to be so much going on between the Country Stampede, the air show going on, it’s going to be a good weekend, busy weekend,” shift leader Kelsey Damron said.

The air show, Thunder over the Heartland, is taking place at Forbes Field on Saturday and Sunday.

Damron said people should have a good view of some of the planes making their way to Topeka.

“Depending on the weather, we’re expecting a lot because we line up perfectly with Forbes’ main runway,” Damron said.

People at both businesses are excited to see the big draws in the Capital City.

Benson said he’s a fan of country music, but there’s one place you’re sure to find him this week.

“I’m going to be here working,” he said.