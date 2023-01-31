TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Southeast Topeka.

Police arrested 47-year-old Wesley T. Rayton of Topeka in connection to this incident. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a deadly weapon.

Around 12 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of SE 34th St. and SE Virginia Ave. in Topeka. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

This incident is still being investigated. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.